Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Mission Produce Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

