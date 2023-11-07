Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at $299,989.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

