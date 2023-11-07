Mirati Therapeutics’ (MRTX) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at $299,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Stories

