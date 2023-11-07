Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 88,900 New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 88,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGD stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $865.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

