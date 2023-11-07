Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 1,809 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

