Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $263,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

