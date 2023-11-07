Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

CVX stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.41. 1,484,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

