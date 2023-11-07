Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 322 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $148.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

