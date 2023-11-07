Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.91. 99,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,430. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.07 and its 200-day moving average is $274.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

