Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,539 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

