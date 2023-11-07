Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %

Prologis stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.



