Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $243.84 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

