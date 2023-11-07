Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,867 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric
Insider Activity at Emerson Electric
In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.