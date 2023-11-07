Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,867 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

