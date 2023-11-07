Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 189,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $451.16 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.30. The company has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

