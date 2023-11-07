Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lifted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after acquiring an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Linde by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after buying an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Linde Stock Down 0.8 %

LIN stock opened at $389.97 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $395.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

