Lincoln National Corp Takes $562,000 Position in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCALFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.22% of Southern California Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

Southern California Bancorp stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Southern California Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

