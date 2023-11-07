Lincoln National Corp Sells 131 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GILD opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
