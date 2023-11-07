Lincoln National Corp Sells 116 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,954 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $230.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.05 and a 200 day moving average of $227.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

