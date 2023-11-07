Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,299,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,823,000 after buying an additional 1,723,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,341,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,850,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 274,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 773,344 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

