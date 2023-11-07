Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

