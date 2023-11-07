Lincoln National Corp Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 154,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

