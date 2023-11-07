Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.18% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 407.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQL opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $108.36. The company has a market capitalization of $298.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

