Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.51% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.4 %

IJUL opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $178.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

