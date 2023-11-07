Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,759 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,046,000 after acquiring an additional 661,364 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

BATS GCOW opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.7921 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

