Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,486 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $679,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.