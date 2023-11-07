Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

