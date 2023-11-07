Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.18. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.