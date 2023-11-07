iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Lifted by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $215.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,419. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

