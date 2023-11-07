Investment Partners LTD. Has $810,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 100,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 179,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.68. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

