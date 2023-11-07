Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $122,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 60.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $277.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

