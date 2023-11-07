Ieq Capital LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $500.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.48 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

