Ieq Capital LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $378.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.71. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

