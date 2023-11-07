Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.42.

Humana Trading Up 2.2 %

HUM stock opened at $487.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $491.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.43. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $564.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

