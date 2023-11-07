HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,164,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.53. 505,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,150. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

