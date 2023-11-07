GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,322,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,597,000 after buying an additional 66,834 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,318,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,326,680. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 931.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

