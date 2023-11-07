GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

BMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.71. 4,386,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

