GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,245 shares of company stock worth $12,155,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 156,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,290. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

