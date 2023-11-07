GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $801,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. 1,292,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,835. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

