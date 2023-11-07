GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

