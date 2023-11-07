GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Unilever stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,659. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

