GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FNDA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 57,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,243. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

