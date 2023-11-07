GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

