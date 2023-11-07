GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 270,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,153 shares of company stock worth $6,626,136. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

