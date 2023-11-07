Grandfield & Dodd LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,716 shares of company stock worth $21,757,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

NFLX opened at $434.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

