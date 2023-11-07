Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GORO

Gold Resource Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

GORO stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $15,972,000,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gold Resource by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gold Resource by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.