Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,304 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $164,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 59,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

