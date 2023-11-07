GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 21.7% Higher This Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $8.05 million and $863,440.67 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,015,210 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

