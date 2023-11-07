FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.
Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
