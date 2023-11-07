FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,935,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 255,644 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

