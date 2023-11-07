Foster & Motley Inc. Has $13.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.74. 1,927,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,098,502. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

