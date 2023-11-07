Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Five Below by 122.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $176.99 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.13 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.72.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.